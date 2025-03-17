Six red and white players, protagonists in the international matches

Yangel Herrera, Viktor Tsygankov, Bojan Miovski, Ladislav Krejci have been called up for the senior national teams of their countries; Antal Yaakobishvili for the U-21 team of Hungary, and Vladyslav Krapyvtsov for the U-20 team of Ukraine.

The EA Sports League ends this coming weekend, but six white-and-green players will continue to compete with their national teams. Yangel Herrera will be looking for two victories that will put Venezuela in the places to reach the next World Cup. Equador and Peru will be the rivals of the '21' white-and-green '21' in this tourney.

Bojan Miovski and Ladislav Krejci will also play two qualifying matches for the next World Cup. The Macedonian forward will play against Liechtenstein and Wales; and the Txec center-back will play against the Faroe Islands and Gibraltar.

Viktor Tsygankov will try to avoid relegation to the UEFA Nations League with Ukraine. The Belgian national team will be the rival of the Ukrainian team in a back and forth duel.

The presence of Girona does not end here, and it is that in the lower categories we have again a white-green presence. Antal Yaakobishvili has been called up with the Hungarian U-21 national team for the matches against Iceland and Ireland, and Krapyvtsov will play with Ukraine U-20 against Northern Ireland and Norway.

The schedule of Girona's internationals with their national teams is as follows:

Yangel Herrera (Venezuela):

- Ecuador - Venezuela (Friday 21 at 22:00h)

- Venezuela - Peru (Wednesday 26 at 01:00h)

Bojan Miovski (North Macedonia):

- Liechtenstein - North Macedonia (Saturday 22 at 15:00h)

- North Macedonia - Wales (Tuesday 25 at 20:45h)

Ladislav Krejci (Czech Republic):

- Czech Republic - Faroe Islands (Saturday 22 at 20:45h)

- Gibraltar - Czech Republic (Tuesday 25 at 20:45h)

Viktor Tsygankov (Ukraine):

- Ukraine - Belgium (Thursday 20 at 20:45h)

- Belgium - Ukraine (Sunday 23 at 8:45pm)

Antal Yaakobishvili (Hungary U-21):

- Iceland U-21 - Hungary U-21 (Friday 21 at 14:00h)

- Hungary U-21 - Ireland U-21 (Monday 24 at 20:00h)

Vladyslav Krapyvtsov (Ukraine U-20):

- Ukraine U-20 - Northern Ireland U-21 (Saturday 22 at 15:00h)

- Ukraine U-20 - Norway U-20 (Tuesday 25 at 13:00h)