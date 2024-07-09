The 24/25 season kicks off

Girona FC 2024-2025 gets underway tomorrow with its sights set on a historic and exciting new season. One of the main novelties is the new training centre in Vilablareix, which replaces the facilities at La Vinya, in the PGA of Caldes de Malavella.

The pre-season will begin with morning training sessions and the traditional medical and physical tests, which will take place on Wednesday and Thursday. A double training session is scheduled for Friday. On Saturday they will have their last training session of the week before heading to the Royal Verd Training Center in Vall d'en Bas on Monday.

The players called up to start the pre-season tomorrow are:

Gazzaniga, Juan Carlos, Fuidias, Arnau Martínez, David López, Juanpe, Iván Martín, Jhon Solís, Toni Villa, Manu Vallejo, Valery, Portu, Stuani, Jastin, Joel Roca, Artero, Ylias Chaira, Pau Victor and Ibrahima Kébé. The reserve team players Antal, Comas, Selvi, Almena, Almena and Minsu will also take part in the training sessions.

Míchel Sánchez will not be able to count tomorrow with two of the new additions, Ladislav Krejci and Abel Ruiz, the first one because he participated in the European Championship and the second one because he is concentrating with the Spanish Olympic team, together with Miguel Gutiérrez. Oscar Ureña will also be absent because he is called up to the Dominican Republic national team to participate in the Olympic Games. Dovbyk, Tsygankov, who have participated in the European Championship, Blind who is still playing for the Netherlands and Yangel Herrera, who has competed in the Copa America, will also join later.

Girona have scheduled seven pre-season friendlies. They are as follows:

UE Olot-Girona FC | Wednesday 17 July | 19h. | Municipal de Olot

Girona FC-Montpellier HSC | Saturday 20 July | 11h. | Royal Verd Training Center (Vall d'en Bas) (behind closed doors)

Girona FC-RCD Espanyol : Saturday 27 July | 11h. | Torremirona (behind closed doors)

Girona FC-Toulouse FC : Wednesday 31 July | 11h. | Torremirona (behind closed doors)

SSC Napoli-Girona FC | Saturday 3 August | 18:30h. | Castel di Sangro

Newcastle-Girona FC | Friday 9 August | 19:30h. | Saint James Park

AFC Bournemouth-Girona FC | Saturday 10 August | 19:00h. | Vitality Stadium

The EaSports League kicks off for Girona FC on Thursday 15 August. Girona will visit Betis at the Benito Villamarín in what will be the first matchday of the competition.