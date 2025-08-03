The Costa Brava Trophy stays in Montilivi

Girona FC lifted the 48th Costa Brava Trophy today after defeating Wolverhampton 2-1 in an intense and thrilling match at Montilivi. Míchel's men delivered a solid performance in front of their fans, who witnessed a team full of rhythm, enthusiasm, and talent, led by a stellar Joel Roca, who was named MVP of the match. The game also marked the return of Santi Bueno two years after his transfer to the English club.

With a starting eleven that could closely resemble the lineup for their league debut, Girona came out with clear ideas and high pressing that troubled the English side from the first minute. Asprilla, very active, was the main offensive agitator in the first half. Stuani had a goal disallowed for offside, and Gazzaniga provided security between the posts.

The scoreboard, however, remained unchanged until the second half. In the 50th minute, Yangel Herrera finished off a great collective play by heading in a precise cross from Arnau Martínez at the far post (1-0). Just five minutes later, the action that lit up Montilivi arrived: Joel Roca scored a stunning goal, curling the ball into the top corner from the edge of the area, a masterpiece that was applauded as it deserved.

The match also saw the debut of Thomas Lemar, who came on in the 65th minute to replace Asprilla, showing glimpses of his quality. With the score at 2-0, Girona continued to dominate, but the Wolves responded, and John Arias reduced the deficit with an individual effort that beat Gazzaniga in the 76th minute. Despite the tense final moments, the Girona team held on with professionalism and discipline.

The Girona side will face Napoli on Saturday in what will be the final test of the preseason.

Match Details

Girona FC (2).- Gazzaniga; Arnau, David López, Krejci, Blind; Herrera, Solís; Tsygankov, Asprilla, Joel Roca; and Stuani. Also played: Miovski, Antal, Hugo Rincón, Portu, Lass, Papa, Jastin, Francés, and Lemar.

Wolves (1).- José Sá; Hoever, Santi Bueno, Toti, Agbadou, Rodrigo; Trindade, Gomes, Fer López, Munetsi; and Larsen. Also played: Johnstone, Doherty, Mosquera, Arias, Bellegarde, and Bueno.

Goals

1-0 Yangel Herrera (51’)

2-0 Joel Roca (56’)

2-1 Arias (76’)