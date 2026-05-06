The Girona FC Foundation Trophy will bring inclusive football to Montilivi.

Montilivi will host the Girona FC Foundation Trophy, a sporting and inclusive event that will take place on Saturday, May 16, starting at 11:30 a.m.

The tournament will be held in a triangular format, with all teams playing against each other, and will feature the participation of three teams made up of footballers with intellectual disabilities: the Girona FC Foundation, the Barça Foundation, and the Club Atletisme Garrotxa UEO.

This initiative is part of Girona FC and its Foundation's commitment to social inclusion, equal opportunities, and the values of sport as a tool for cohesion and personal development. The Trophy aims to highlight the effort, enthusiasm, and passion for the colors and the game, in an iconic setting like Montilivi.

Entry to the stadium will be open, and the event is designed to encourage the participation of families, organizations, and fans in a festive and friendly atmosphere.