The last gasp escapes

Girona ended the year with a draw at the Benito Villamarín. Míchel Sánchez's men competed against a very demanding opponent and were ahead on the scoreboard for many minutes, but a last-gasp set-piece prevented another win. Even so, it was a very valuable point for a Betis side who have not lost a home game and have gone thirteen games without defeat.

Two attractive and brave proposals that led to an open start to the game with alternatives for both sides. The Girona side were rewarded in the final stretch with a good team move that ended with Sávio being obstructed inside the area and a penalty. Dovbyk, with great calm and quality, deceived Rui Silva and scored the first.

Míchel's men controlled the match for many minutes, and managed to minimise Betis by playing them one on one, which is very difficult. With the score against them, the home side went on the attack in the final minutes, and although Girona responded very well in defence, they were unable to prevent Pezzella's goal in the last minute after a series of rebounds inside the box from a corner.

The team responded with ambition in an attempt to find a second goal, which came close. Blind came close with a shot from the edge of the area that went just wide of the post, and Stuani had a great chance, but Rui Silva reacted well to keep his hand on the ball.