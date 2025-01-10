“The objective is to fight for Europe but we have to win it on the pitch”

“I've always said that the team is training very well and I expect them to be at their best. It's been three weeks since we last played and we've had time to work”.

“It will be a difficult and complicated match. They have changed coach and I think they are going to be more aggressive, tighter, a match with more duels than we have seen so far. I'm convinced that we'll give our best”.

“The objective I have set for the team is to fight for Europe but we have to win it on the pitch. It's too early to take stock, though. Around matchday 26 we will know where we have to look”.

“The team has done some very good things, but we have lacked continuity. That's why we've worked on the mechanisms that have been less tight. We have to avoid disconnections that have hurt us a lot. This is one of the mistakes we need to fix. We therefore need more continuity”.