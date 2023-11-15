The Orihuela CF, opponent in the second round of the Copa del Rey

Orihuela CF will be Girona's opponent in the second round of the Copa del Rey. The match will be played on 5, 6 or 7 December. Orihuela eliminated Nàstic de Tarragona in the first round of the competition.

The draw has taken place in the Luis Aragonés assembly hall at the RFEF's Ciudad del Fútbol. The 55 teams that made it through the first round plus Amorebieta, who were absent as Primera Federación champions, took part. Those still absent from the draw are the Spanish Super Cup qualifiers: Real Madrid, Barça, Atlético de Madrid and Osasuna.