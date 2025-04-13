“We have to step up and be ourselves. We have to have a top mentality. El Sadar means that the team is always in an atmosphere of positivity’”

“We have to have personality in our play to be the protagonist on the pitch. Overcome their pressure and get to their area”

“For me, dynamics don't exist. It's only the next match and the one before”

“A lot of things about the team are very good and we have the squad to beat anyone”

“The reality is what it is and we have to overcome it. We have to be ourselves on the pitch and in training”

“I have seen that the team is clear about our reality. And that's why we have to take a step forward”

“We need the positivity of the fans. We need them in good times and bad. We need the team to feel that they have people behind them who are with them”