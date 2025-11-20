The tickets for Elche-Girona, starting from Monday

The ticket sales period for the match against Elche CF will begin on Monday, November 24 at 9:00 AM and will last until Sunday, November 30 at 11:59 PM. The match will be played on Sunday, December 7 at 2:00 PM at the Manuel Martínez Valero stadium.

The sale will be exclusively for Members through https://viatges.gironafc.cat, with a limit of 5 tickets per Member, provided that all the people for whom the tickets are purchased are also Club Members. If demand exceeds supply, a draw will be held among all requests on Monday, December 1 at 10:00 AM.

If by the end of this period not all tickets have been allocated, sales will open to the general public from December 1 at 3:00 PM until Tuesday, December 2 at 6:00 PM. In this case, purchases can only be made at the Montilivi stadium ticket offices.

The ticket price is 30 euros and they will be sent in PDF format via email 48 hours before the match.

In total, Girona FC has 650 tickets available. 470 are for Members, and the remaining 180 will be distributed among the supporters' clubs and Club commitments.