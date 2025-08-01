Thomas Lemar: "I come to Girona to enjoy football again"

Thomas Lemar was presented today at Montilivi as the new red-and-white player. President Delfí Geli welcomed the French midfielder and thanked him for his trust, “a player who has been in great clubs, for accepting Girona's proposal.”

For his part, the sporting director, Quique Cárcel, stated that “it is a privilege to have Lemar with us. He can help us a lot in our style of play.” The sporting director added that “with Michel, we have analyzed a lot of things that can help us improve, and one profile on the table was him, from the beginning. He was one of the players we were clear we wanted to bring.”

The star of the event, Thomas Lemar, explained that “the conversation I had with Michel was very important. What we talked about was key in deciding to come here.” “I was clear - Lemar commented - that I wanted to come to Girona to enjoy football again. I will give my all to help everyone.” The new Girona player, winner of the 2018 World Cup with France, explained that “the welcome from my teammates has been very good. They told me that if I have any doubts, I should let them know, and they will help me with everything, on and off the field.”