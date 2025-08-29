Tickets for Celta-Girona, €30 for Members

Girona FC is offering its members a total of 126 tickets for the match against RC Celta de Vigo CF, corresponding to matchday 4 of the League. The sales period will open on Monday, September 1 at 9:00 AM and will close on Monday, September 8 at 11:59 PM.

The sale will be exclusively for members through https://viatges.gironafc.cat, with a limit of 5 tickets per member, provided that all the individuals for whom the tickets are purchased are also members of the club. There will be no sales for the general public.

If demand exceeds the 126 tickets available for members, a draw will be held on Tuesday, September 9 at 10:00 AM to determine the lucky individuals who will be able to attend the match.

The tickets, priced at €30 each, will be in PDF format and will be sent via email to each buyer starting from September 9.

In total, Girona FC has 181 tickets available. 126 are for members, and the remaining 55 will be distributed among fan clubs and club commitments.