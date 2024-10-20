Keept going

Girona 0-1 Real Sociedad Girona got stuck at home in the first match after the international break, and missed the three points. The red and white team went from strength to strength and were penalized too much by a goal scored by Oyarzabal in the final stretch of the first half. The team was not at its best, but with nine players out and against one of the best teams in the category, Míchel Sánchez's team gave their best and competed at all times.

Oyarzabal evens up the scoreboard Míchel Sánchez's men started very well, being active with the ball and overcoming lines with a good collective play. Danjuma has warned first and David Lopez has been to score with a perilous shot in a first half without many chances. In the final stretch, however, Oyarzabal took advantage of a lateral cross to appear from the second line and drive the ball unopposed. Massive punishment for those of Montilivi, who had not made a bad first half nor less merits than Real Sociedad to go to the break with a disadvantage.