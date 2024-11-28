To continue

Sturm Graz 1-0 Girona

Girona still hasn't found the luck and accuracy in the Champions League to win matches like today's. Míchel's men have been dominant, but they have gone from more to less and it has been difficult for them to threaten a defensive Sturm Graz and that has boasted of effectiveness to advance in the first of their few shots, the work of the top scorer Biereth in the middle of the second half. Iván Martín had the clearest chance of the match in the first half, firing over the crossbar from Bryan Gil's low cross in front of the line, and Miovski and Tsygankov were also unable to direct their shots well. A shot by the '8' to the side of the net and a timid attempt by Stuani at the end completed the chances of a Girona that as the minutes went by found it more difficult to move the ball and be vertical. At the restart, and even more with the disadvantage on the scoreboard and the opponent locked up, the team did not find a more aggressive version with the ball, and was penalized by a Sturm Graz with clear ideas.