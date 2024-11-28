To continue
Girona lost to Sturm Graz and remains stuck in the Champions League, but they still have three games left to keep dreaming.
Sturm Graz 1-0 Girona
Girona still hasn't found the luck and accuracy in the Champions League to win matches like today's. Míchel's men have been dominant, but they have gone from more to less and it has been difficult for them to threaten a defensive Sturm Graz and that has boasted of effectiveness to advance in the first of their few shots, the work of the top scorer Biereth in the middle of the second half. Iván Martín had the clearest chance of the match in the first half, firing over the crossbar from Bryan Gil's low cross in front of the line, and Miovski and Tsygankov were also unable to direct their shots well. A shot by the '8' to the side of the net and a timid attempt by Stuani at the end completed the chances of a Girona that as the minutes went by found it more difficult to move the ball and be vertical. At the restart, and even more with the disadvantage on the scoreboard and the opponent locked up, the team did not find a more aggressive version with the ball, and was penalized by a Sturm Graz with clear ideas.
Míchel: "There are still possibilities"
Defeat against Sturm Graz reduces qualification options for Girona, which is entrusted to have to take many points against teams of reference such as Liverpool, Arsenal and Milan. Míchel, therefore, is not conformist and, when asked about a possible qualification, insisted on the fact that “there are still possibilities. We are aware that they will drop a lot”.
Juvenil A makes a step forward!
Sergi Mora's boys have taken an important step to be in the round of 32 of the UEFA Youth League. In a difficult field, in the cold and against a physical opponent, they had a great start, but have been less and less and have ended up competing with pride until the end to score a very valuable point. Hamony had the clearest chance in a one-on-one that was deflected by the goalkeeper in a game where very few shots were hit between the posts. The team finishes the group stage next matchday, against a historic team like Liverpool, and will try to do it with a good result to be as high as possible.