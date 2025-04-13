Too much punishment

In recent weeks in which the coin always ends up coming up tails, Girona has lost again in a game where they have improved the sensations and generated enough danger to be able to score. Míchel Sánchez's men were penalized too much by Osasuna, who were effective in the penalty area and also saw two goals disallowed. At the end of the day, the team is in sixteenth position with 34 points, and there is nothing left but to get up and continue fighting to try to certify salvation as soon as possible. Next Monday, Montilivi will again be key when Betis visit the club with seven games left to close the league.

No success

Budimir missed a very clear chance after twenty minutes from Moncayola's cross, and immediately after Danjuma made the 0-1 in a direct play action. The referee, however, disallowed it for a close but correct offside. Danjuma was again the protagonist shortly after with a direct free kick that was deflected to a corner by Sergio Herrera. Arthur also forced the goalkeeper to save with a shot from outside the box, but his persistence was not rewarded and from a cross on the edge of the area on the break, Budimir headed in at the near post to open the scoring.

Tsygankov made it 1-1 with a curling shot just inside the post before heading to the dressing room, and at the restart the referee again disallowed a Girona goal for an offside, this time a millimetric one, by captain Cristhian Stuani. Osasuna again boasted effectiveness with a shot from outside the area by Ibáñez at the end that meant the second, and although Asprilla scored a great goal in the added time, there was no more time for more.