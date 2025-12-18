Toy collection at the Fan Zone

The Girona FC Foundation joins a new solidarity initiative coinciding with this Sunday's match against Atlético de Madrid, with a joint action with the Red Cross at the Montilivi Fan Zone.

With the aim of bringing joy to children this Christmas, the organization encourages all fans who come to Montilivi to participate in a solidarity toy collection campaign. The Red Cross will set up a tent in the Fan Zone where toys can be purchased through a donation equivalent to their price. All collected toys will later be distributed to children in vulnerable situations during the Christmas holidays.

The solidarity tent will be open from 1 PM to 5 PM, offering attendees the opportunity to collaborate in a festive and family-friendly atmosphere before the match.

With this action, the Girona FC Foundation reaffirms its social commitment and calls on fans to once again demonstrate that Montilivi is also synonymous with solidarity.