Three points to close the year

Girona 3-0 Valladolid Girona ends the year in the best possible way, getting three important points in Montilivi to go up to twenty-five with one game left to close the first round. Míchel's team put an end to a historic 2024 with a solvent victory in front of the fans in a duel where the team has recovered the best version, has been clearly dominant with the ball and has subdued a defensive Valladolid printing a high pace to the game. David López, Abel Ruiz and Danjuma scored the goals on a positive night.

David Lopez and Abel set the three points on the right track Asprilla threatened right from the start, cutting in from the right and firing a shot that, after bouncing off a defender, forced Hein to stretch to deflect it behind for a corner. Blind, appearing from the second line and gobbling up Miguel's pass, once again came close to the first, and Van de Beek first and above all Arnau had two close calls with two headers. It would end up arriving at the half-hour mark thanks to a foul that Bryan Gil provoked at the edge of the area. Miguel has executed it and the shot, rebounded David Lopez, has ended up in the back of the net. Girona continued to insistently threaten the low block of the visitors, and Miguel again assisted the second goal to Abel Ruiz, who headed the ball in at the far post.