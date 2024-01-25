Tuga, new official gamer of Girona FC

Diogo 'Tuga' Pombo joins the Girona FC eSports section as a player and will partner with ByDani this season. The club has reached an agreement with Betclic Apogee Esports, its eSports club, to play LALIGA FC PRO representing the red and white colors, the highest national competition. The competition, which starts on the weekend of February 17 and 18, changes the format and will be held over four weekends. This year, in addition, the two finalists of LA LIGA FC PRO will compete in the World Cup in the summer, and the four finalists will access the eChampions League that will be played in May.

The Portuguese gamer has been competing at the highest level since 2016, achieving great goals during all these years. He has been world champion up to four times, three with his national team and one in the 2vs2 modality defending the colors of Movistar Riders. In addition, he has been champion of the Portuguese league up to six times.

With almost 200,000 followers across all social networks, he will contribute a plus to the Girona FC eSports project by generating new EAFC24 content.