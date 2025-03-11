A good point
Stuani managed to equalize with a penalty in the final minutes after dominating throughout the match and generating clear chances in the final stretch.
Espanyol 1-1 Girona
A valuable point at the RCDE Stadium. Although the scenery was demanding and the rival was in a good dynamic, Míchel Sánchez's men knew how to compete and react with the score against them to end up getting a draw that Michel Sánchez himself valued as a good one. In fact, Girona were clearly dominant throughout the match, but they were penalized by a very effective Espanyol in the transitions. The tie was rewarded in the end, and after some very clear arrivals, Tsygankov was responsible for provoking a penalty that Stuani converted with cold blood.
Dominance without goal
Míchel's men were the protagonists with the ball and subdued a defensive Espanyol that relied on transitions and isolated plays. The team monopolized possession and reached Joan Garcia's area with intent during the first half, but they lacked the decision-making skills to be able to finish dangerous actions in the final meters. Gazzaniga, providential, saved with a great hand the most dangerous shot of the Blue and Whites, by Puado, and also one of the only ones.
Knowing how to react
The game changed completely at the start of the second half. In a transition, Jofre Carreras found space to run and when he was on the edge of the area, he shot a strong cross to the long post impossible for Gazzaniga. The goal favored the script of the match for Espanyol, who tried to make the most of the momentum in the following minutes, but were once again subdued by the Girona side. With varying degrees of success, the Montilivi side continued to arrive and threatened dangerously in the closing stages. Bryan Gil set up Miguel for a cross that Iván Martín was just millimeters away from finishing, and Danjuma's strong shot from close range was deflected by Joan Garcia with a great hand. Tsygankov's insistence was rewarded on the stroke of half-time, and led to a penalty that allowed Stuani to do justice to the scoreline. The Uruguayan subtly prodded the ball through the middle and made the Girona fans at the RCDE Stadium erupt.