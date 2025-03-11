A good point

Espanyol 1-1 Girona A valuable point at the RCDE Stadium. Although the scenery was demanding and the rival was in a good dynamic, Míchel Sánchez's men knew how to compete and react with the score against them to end up getting a draw that Michel Sánchez himself valued as a good one. In fact, Girona were clearly dominant throughout the match, but they were penalized by a very effective Espanyol in the transitions. The tie was rewarded in the end, and after some very clear arrivals, Tsygankov was responsible for provoking a penalty that Stuani converted with cold blood.

Dominance without goal Míchel's men were the protagonists with the ball and subdued a defensive Espanyol that relied on transitions and isolated plays. The team monopolized possession and reached Joan Garcia's area with intent during the first half, but they lacked the decision-making skills to be able to finish dangerous actions in the final meters. Gazzaniga, providential, saved with a great hand the most dangerous shot of the Blue and Whites, by Puado, and also one of the only ones.