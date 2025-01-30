A historical tour

Dreams come true, but they also come to an end. Girona has ended with the match against Arsenal at Montilivi a magical and unforgettable chapter of its history, competing against the best in Europe and, beyond the results, living an experience that we will remember forever. The Champions League leaves us special days like the debut in Paris on September 17, a date that will remain engraved in our memories, or the first time that the top competition arrived at Montilivi, on October 2 against Feyenoord. In addition, the team has visited historic stadiums such as the Philips Stadion, the Worthersee Stadion or San Siro, accompanied by the fans in the most multitudinous displacement in the latter. The stadium has also seen world-class teams like Arsenal or Liverpool, and has listened and vibrated with the Champions League hymn. Now he will have to work hard to be able to live this dream again one day.

The debut, in Paris Míchel Sánchez's men made their Champions League debut in Paris. The Parc des Princes witnessed the team's historic debut in the top continental competition with a very evenly matched game in which the white-and-green team competed toe-to-toe at all times and kept their chances of scoring alive until the last whistle. Stuani even had two chances to advance the team to the break, and despite resisting PSG's attacks with the score level, an unfortunate action allowed the locals to take the lead in their favor in the last minute (1-0). Up to a thousand people from Girona accompanied the team on such a special day, filling the streets of Paris and making their presence felt at the French stadium.

The first European night at Montilivi Against Feyenoord the Girona fans could hear for the first time the Champions League anthem and see in the center of Montilivi the characteristic flag of the competition waving. A special and historic moment that a few years ago would have been unimaginable, but that ended up becoming a reality with the effort of all. David Lopez advanced the team scored from a corner, materializing Girona's first goal in Europe, although the details and bad luck deprived Míchel's team from scoring in a match in which they were dominant and deserved much more (2-3).

The first three points, against Slovan Bratislava On matchday three, Girona were able to enjoy their first victory in the Champions League. Two goals from Miguel in the first half and one of the captains, Juanpe, from a direct free kick in the second half, allowed Girona to celebrate a long-awaited victory. Montilivi and the team were able to enjoy a dream night to continue making progress in a demanding and difficult competition, but in which the team has always competed despite not getting the desired results (2-0).

Three luxury venues: Philips Stadion, Worthersee Stadion and San Siro Montilivi has enjoyed the Champions League, but the team and the fans have also been able to visit historic venues. After the first trip to the Parc des Princes, the next visit was to the Philips Stadion to face PSV. Against the Dutch, the team was subdued from start to finish and could not get a positive result (4-0), and in the next visit, against Sturm Graz, the lack of effectiveness denied them the chance to get some points that would have allowed them to get into the fight to pass the round (1-0). The last trip, already in January, took the Girona side to the emblematic San Siro, where, accompanied by more than a thousand fans, they closed the away chapter of the competition by coping and deserving more in a match where they again lacked effectiveness against Milan (1-0).