Unsuccessfully

Athletic 3-0 Girona

Visiting San Mames is never synonymous with an easy match, and this season even less so. The red and whites found it very difficult to overcome the intense pressure of the locals, who arrived with clarity and much more danger and generated enough chances to take the victory. Even so, the Gerona side had resisted well during the first half, thanks in part to the good saves of Gazzaniga, but a penalty has destabilized all the good work, and has left the team, which has conceded the second almost consecutively before the break. Both were scored by Sancet, the first one hitting the top corner from eleven meters and the second one from a header from a cross, and he completed his own hat-trick in the final stretch of the match to close the scoreboard.

In between, there were some timid attempts by the Gerundenses. Yangel Herrera tried with a powerful shot from outside the area in the first half, and Bryan Gil did the same in the second half. Now it's time to think about the next match, next Friday at Montilivi against Getafe (21 h).