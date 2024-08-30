Valery on loan to Mallorca

Girona FC and RCD Mallorca have reached an agreement for the loan of Valery Fernández. This way, the winger will play this season for the Balearic team.

Born in L'Escala in November 1999, Valery came to Girona at the age of fourteen from the Barça youth team. After a spell in L'Escala, he returned to the Club in the 16-17 season and joined the Juvenil A team. He would soon make his debut with the first team in a cup match against Alavés in October 2018. Two months later, on 2 December, he made his first-team debut in a 1-1 draw against Atlético de Madrid.

Valery has made a total of 148 appearances for Girona, including La Liga, Copa and promotions in Primera. He has 11 goals and 6 assists.

Good luck this year in Mallorca, Valery!