Visit of the Montilivi Forum to the Training Center

Members of the Montilivi Forum visited the facilities of the Girona Football Academy by Puma, the first team's training center in Vilablareix, this Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by Enric Creus, David Herrera, Albert Falgueras, Cristóbal Sánchez, and Martí Riera, members of the Montilivi Forum - the consultative body representing the voice of the Club's members and fans - accompanied by the Club's General Director, Ignasi Mas-Bagà, and the Communication Director, David Torras.

During the visit, attendees were able to see firsthand the facilities where the first team works daily, as well as various spaces dedicated to sports preparation and the development of the Club's sports project. The tour included the training fields, technical work areas, and spaces dedicated to players' physical preparation and recovery.

The day also served to share impressions about the Club's progress and to strengthen the bond between the organization and its representatives in the Montilivi Forum, as part of Girona FC's initiative to bring the daily life of the organization closer to its members and fans.

With this visit, the Forum members were able to experience the operation of the Training Center from the inside and gain a better understanding of the environment where Girona FC's first team prepares for their weekly sports commitments.