"We want to be a team with personality on the pitch"

“The important thing is tomorrow's game. We have a very top squad with players in different positions. It will be a very difficult game for us as Barça come in as leaders and in a great moment”

“Barça are very vertical. They are doing things very well. They press very well and win the ball back quickly. And right now Lamine is the most differential player in La Liga in one-on-ones. Rafinha is also in a great moment and he makes Barça very deep”

“If we are able to control the ball it will be easier, if we are in a defensive position it will be more difficult. The ball must be for us. To win tomorrow we need the ball”

“We know that the most important thing is the league, that as a club is where we can grow”

“I am convinced that tomorrow we will do things very well and we will play a great game. I have the feeling that the team is ready. We want to be an aggressive team with and without the ball”

“We want to be a team that has personality on the pitch and that the fans are proud of how we do things”

“I'm convinced we can have a great game and repeat the victory”

“I think we will have a great year, that we will compete well and that Barça will suffer, as we will do too”