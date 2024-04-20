We are from Europe!

We are in Europe, but we don't want to stop! Girona have today certified mathematical qualification for European competition and, with six games left to play, the team will fight for even greater heights. Míchel Sánchez's men defeated Cádiz in a new exhibition at Montilivi to secure the three points, and players and fans celebrated together a new historic achievement on a magical night at the stadium.

Right from the kick-off, Eric Garcia led the way after just nine minutes with a headed goal. The center-back finished off a perfect strategic move in the heart of the box to move the team forward and put on the scoreboard the clear superiority on the pitch. The Red and Whites felt very comfortable in the opponent's field and insistently subdued the Andalusians. Couto had a very clear opportunity to extend the lead just after, and Iván Martín ended up scoring the second. The midfielder received Miguel's back-heel pass and crossed to finish another excellent team play. Sávio, still before the break, hit the crossbar to seal the game.

Cádiz woke up in the second half and reached Gazzaniga's goal with danger. Míchel Sánchez's team continued to dominate, but the Argentine goalkeeper had to intervene to prevent the visitors from cutting the deficit in isolated actions. The long-awaited third goal came from the boots of Dovbyk, who made a run inside the area and found a hole to shoot into the back of the net. Pellegrino's men found the goal in the final stretch in a cross to the far post that Escalante finished off, but Portu gave no chance to react and scored the fourth in the next action. The player from Murcia ran into space, dribbled past the goalkeeper and pushed the ball home.

This does not stop and next week the team visits Las Palmas on Saturday at 14h. There are six rounds left to finish a season that is already historic, but that can still be more!