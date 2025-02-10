"We are going to Athens with the illusion of getting thr"ough this qualifying round

The U-19 team travels to Athens tomorrow where they will face Greek Olympiacos in the round of 32 of the UEFA Youth League on Wednesday. The boys coached by Sergi Mora face this challenge with ambition and confidence, aware of the difficulty of playing in Athens but with the determination to continue making history in Europe. Sergi Mora highlights the team's preparation, the growth of the players in this competition and the enthusiasm of the entire Club to continue moving forward. Now, the challenge is on the pitch, where the young Girona players will seek to demonstrate their talent and competitiveness at the highest continental level.

The match will be played at the Olympiacos FC Training Centre on Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. (Girona time), the referee will be Belgian Jasper Vergoote and can be followed on Movistar Liga de Campeones 2.