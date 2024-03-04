Work begins on the new training centre in Vilablareix

The works to be carried out at Girona FC's new training centre in Vilablareix have begun today. The first works have begun after the City Council gave the green light last week to the first phase of the works, which include the construction of two hybrid grass football pitches for the first team's training sessions, as well as complementary facilities such as changing rooms, gymnasium and offices. It is expected that in the summer, the first team will be able to move to this new location and leave the current facilities of the PGA in Caldes de Malavella.