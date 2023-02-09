Organization

Girona FC is a professional football club that currently plays in the spanish First Division.

Apart from the first team, Girona has a subsidiary team, Girona FC "B" that plays in Group 5 of Tercera RFEF. Likewise, the Club has a broad base football structure that includes fifteen male teams (Youth, Cadets, Children, Juniors and Benjamines) and six women's teams (First team, Youth, Cadets, Children, Juniors and Benjamines).