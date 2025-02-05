Skip to main content
FRIENDLY GAMES:

Do you want to play a friendly game against one of the official Girona FC Academy men's or women's teams?

Who is it for?

  • For male and female teams between U8 and U18.

What does the program include?

  • Game at the Girona FC facilities.
  • Play against the official Girona FC Academy youth team.
  • Referees and federation fee.
  • Sportive insurance.

* The experience with the Girona FC Academy teams requires a previous approval process according to football level.

** All programs organized by Girona FC are an experience and in no case a trial. Therefore, Girona FC has no intention of incorporating or selecting any international players into its Academy.