FRIENDLY GAMES:
Do you want to play a friendly game against one of the official Girona FC Academy men's or women's teams?
Who is it for?
- For male and female teams between U8 and U18.
What does the program include?
- Game at the Girona FC facilities.
- Play against the official Girona FC Academy youth team.
- Referees and federation fee.
- Sportive insurance.
* The experience with the Girona FC Academy teams requires a previous approval process according to football level.
** All programs organized by Girona FC are an experience and in no case a trial. Therefore, Girona FC has no intention of incorporating or selecting any international players into its Academy.