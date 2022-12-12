Pere Guardiola's life has always revolved around football, since he was very young and started kicking a ball at Gimnàstic de Manresa. After practicing it for 15 years, in 1997 he hung up his boots to start his professional career at Nike. In the American sportswear multinational he carried out various functions, from attracting young people promising to lead the company's relationship with the FC Barcelona players and the Spanish national team, to managing the logistics of two icons like Ronaldo and Ronaldinho and finally becoming the Football Manager of Spain and Portugal.

In 2009 he founded Media Base Sports, a global football representation agency, through which top coaches and players such as Pep Guardiola, Andrés Iniesta, Luis Suárez and Thiago Alcántara have passed over the last decade.