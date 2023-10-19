Daley Blind has a wealth of experience at top European clubs. He has played 333 games for Ajax and 141 games for Manchester United. The new Girona player has also played for Groningen and Bayern Munich. He played for the Bavarian club last season. Born in Amsterdam 33 years ago, Blind has also competed in the Champions League and Europa League.
Full international with the Netherlands
Daley Blind's experience is not only limited to club competitions, but he also boasts an enviable record with the Netherlands national team. The defender has played at virtually every international level for the Netherlands. With the senior national team, for example, he has played 110 games and was among those selected to defend the Dutch jersey at the World Cups in Brazil and Qatar.
Versatile player
Girona's new signing stands out for being a very versatile player on the pitch as he can play as a left back, as a pivot and as a central defender. A wide range of options for Michel, which has made him a priority when it comes to wearing the red and white shirt. Apart from being an experienced player, Blind stands out for being a very tactically intelligent footballer, and for having a remarkable way of handling the ball that fits in perfectly with the Club's football idea.
1998-2015 Ajax
2009-2010 Groningen
2014-2019 Manchester United
2019-2022 Ajax
2022-2023 Bayer de Munic
2023 GIRONA FC