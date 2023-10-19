Paulo Gazzaniga became Girona's new goalkeeper in the summer of 2022 after the Club and Fulham reached an agreement for the player's loan. He is currently signed by Girona FC until June 2025.
The goalkeeper, born in the Argentinian town of Murphy in 1992, took his first steps in football at Club Atlético Las Palmas, in the Argentinian city of Córdoba. In the summer of 2009 he arrived in Europe and joined the youth team of Valencia. In 2011 he left the Turia club and signed for Gillingham, who at the time were playing in the English League Two. Thanks to his good performance in goal for the Gills, he joined Southampton, who had been promoted to the Premier League that year, for four seasons. In the summer of 2016, the English team loaned him to Rayo Vallecano where he had a very good season that made possible his signing for Tottenham, managed by Mauricio Pochettino with whom he had already coincided as a coach at Southampton. At the beginning of 2021 he returned to Spanish football, specifically to Elche, where he spent one season. After this loan spell, he left Spurs and signed for Fulham. He arrived in Girona In the summer of 2022.
Among other notable competitions, Gazzaniga has played 43 games in the Premier League, 5 in the Champions League and 32 in LaLiga SmartBank. He was also a full international with the Argentine national team.
2009-2011 València CF
2011-2013 Gillingham FC
2013-2017 Southhampton
2016-2017 Rayo Vallecano
2017-2021 Tottenham
2020-2021 Elche CF
2022 GIRONA FC