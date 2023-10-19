1
JUAN CARLOS
Juan Carlos
Goalkeepers
Date of birth
Place of birth
Guadalajara
Nationality
Minutes
0
Starts
0 (-%)
Substitute
0 (-%)
Games played
0 (-%)
Starts
0 (-%)
Substitute
0 (-%)
Substituted
0 (-%)
Unused
0 (-%)
Goals
0
Right foot
0 (-%)
Left foot
0 (-%)
Headed goals
0 (-%)
Goal ratio
0
Penalty goals taken
0 (-%)
Others
0 (-%)
Discipline
1
Yellow cards
0
Red cards
Fouls received
0
Fouls conceded
0
Second yellows
0
Straight red cards
0
Distribution
0
Passes
Short successful
0 (-%)
Short unsuccessful
0 (-%)
Long successful
0 (-%)
Long unsuccessful
0 (-%)
Passes
OK
KO
Long successful
0
0
-
Short successful
0
0
-
Total
0
0
-
Details
Key
0
Total forward
0
Total backward
0
Total right side
0
Total left side
0
Corners
0
Attack
0
Shots
Shots on target
0 (-%)
Shots off target
0 (-%)
Shots on target
0 (-%)
Assists
0
Dribbles
0 (-%)
Defence
0
Recoveries
Blocked shots
0 (-%)
Interceptions
0 (-%)
Recoveries
0 (-%)
Clearances
0 (-%)
Tackles/Blocks:
Successful
0
Unsuccessful
0
Duels
OK
KO
Ground
0
0
-
Aerial
0
0
-
Career
TRAYECTORIA
2007-2011 Rayo Vallecano
2011-2013 Hércules CF
2013-2015 Córdoba CF
2015-2016 Rayo Vallecano
2016-2017 Elche CF
2017-2019 CD Lugo
2019 GIRONA FC