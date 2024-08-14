MANU VALLEJO
Manu Vallejo arrived in Girona in the summer of 2022, signing a contract for three seasons. After a few months in Girona in January he left on loan to Real Oviedo, with whom he played 16 games and scored 4 goals. Vallejo is a fast striker, with great mobility and versatility both on the wings and as a reference up front.
Born in Cadiz, Manu Vallejo was formed as a player in Cádiz CF where he grew up until he reached the first team. After 4 seasons with the Andalusian club in Segunda A, in the summer of 2019 he was signed by Valencia CF, where he made 57 appearances in two and a half seasons, before leaving on loan to Deportivo Alavés. He has experience in international competitions with two appearances in the Champions League.
International with the Spanish U21 national team, in 2019 he was proclaimed European champion.
2014-2015 Cádiz CF Juvenil
2015-2018 Cádiz CF B
2018-2019 Cádiz CF
2019-2022 Valencia CF
2022-2022 Deportivo Alavés
2022-2023 Girona FC
2023-2023 Real Oviedo
2023 Girona FC