24

MANU VALLEJO

Manuel Javier Vallejo Galván
Forwards
Date of birth
Place of birth
Chiclana de la Frontera (Cádiz)
Nationality
Height
167 cm
Strongest foot
Right
Bio

Manu Vallejo arrived in Girona in the summer of 2022, signing a contract for three seasons. After a few months in Girona in January he left on loan to Real Oviedo, with whom he played 16 games and scored 4 goals. Vallejo is a fast striker, with great mobility and versatility both on the wings and as a reference up front.

Born in Cadiz, Manu Vallejo was formed as a player in Cádiz CF where he grew up until he reached the first team. After 4 seasons with the Andalusian club in Segunda A, in the summer of 2019 he was signed by Valencia CF, where he made 57 appearances in two and a half seasons, before leaving on loan to Deportivo Alavés. He has experience in international competitions with two appearances in the Champions League.

International with the Spanish U21 national team, in 2019 he was proclaimed European champion.

Career

2014-2015         Cádiz CF Juvenil

2015-2018         Cádiz CF B

2018-2019         Cádiz CF

2019-2022         Valencia CF

2022-2022         Deportivo Alavés

2022-2023         Girona FC

2023-2023         Real Oviedo

2023                   Girona FC

 