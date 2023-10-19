3
MIGUEL GUTIÉRREZ
Defenders
Date of birth
Place of birth
Madrid
Nationality
Height
180 cm
Strongest foot
Left
International
Yes
Minutes
2402
Starts
27 (100%)
Substitute
0 (0.00%)
Games played
27 (100%)
Starts
27 (100%)
Substitute
0 (0.00%)
Substituted
1 (3.70%)
Unused
0 (0.00%)
Goals
1
Right foot
0 (0.00%)
Left foot
1 (100%)
Headed goals
0 (0.00%)
Goal ratio
0.04
Penalty goals taken
0 (0.00%)
Others
0 (0.00%)
Discipline
3
Yellow cards
0
Red cards
Fouls received
19
Fouls conceded
19
Second yellows
0
Straight red cards
0
Distribution
1230
Passes
Short successful
1050 (85.37%)
Short unsuccessful
123 (10.00%)
Long successful
32 (2.60%)
Long unsuccessful
25 (2.03%)
Passes
OK
KO
Long successful
32
25
56.14
Short successful
1050
123
89.51
Total
1082
148
87.97
Details
Key
27
Total forward
342
Total backward
331
Total right side
450
Total left side
107
Corners
0
Attack
19
Shots
Shots on target
4 (21.05%)
Shots off target
15 (78.95%)
Shots on target
4 (21.05%)
Assists
4
Dribbles
23 (47.92%)
Defence
168
Recoveries
Blocked shots
7 (3.15%)
Interceptions
0 (0.00%)
Recoveries
168 (75.68%)
Clearances
47 (21.17%)
Tackles/Blocks:
Successful
16
Unsuccessful
9
Duels
OK
KO
Ground
67
84
82.51
Aerial
18
14
17.49
Career
futbol base ADYC Pinto
Getafe 2011-2016
Real Madrid 2016-2022
GIRONA FC 2022-2023