Miguel Gutiérrez
3
MIGUEL GUTIÉRREZ
Miguel Gutiérrez
Defenders
Date of birth
Place of birth
Madrid
Nationality
Height
180 cm
Strongest foot
Left
International
Yes
Minutes
2402
Starts
27 (100%)
Substitute
0 (0.00%)
Games played
27 (100%)
Starts
27 (100%)
Substitute
0 (0.00%)
Substituted
1 (3.70%)
Unused
0 (0.00%)
Goals
1
Right foot
0 (0.00%)
Left foot
1 (100%)
Headed goals
0 (0.00%)
Goal ratio
0.04
Penalty goals taken
0 (0.00%)
Others
0 (0.00%)
Discipline
Distribution
Attack
Defence
Career

futbol base ADYC Pinto

Getafe                   2011-2016

Real Madrid          2016-2022

GIRONA FC         2022-2023