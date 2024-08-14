ORIOL ROMEU
Oriol Romeu, 30 years old, started playing football in his home town of Ulldecona. From a very young age he showed his talent with the ball at his feet, which is why he was signed by Espanyol, where he spent three years in the youth team. In 2004 he joined FC Barcelona's Infantil A, a club he would play for until 2011. There, Romeu climbed through the ranks until he reached the Juvenil A team. From there, he moved on to the youth team under Luis Enrique, where he was promoted to the Second Division A. It was in the summer of 2010, with Pep Guardiola as coach, when Oriol Romeu made his debut with the first team. A year later, Barça and Chelsea reached an agreement for the transfer of Romeu to the London team and the player from Montsià played his first game in the Premier League in September 2011 against Sunderland. From 2013 onwards he had two loan spells, first with Valencia and the following season with Stuttgart. In the summer of 2015 Oriol Romeu was transferred to Southampton. Premier League, La Liga and Bundesliga.
The player has extensive experience as shown by the figures that summarise part of his career; 239 games in the Premier League, 27 in the Bundesliga, 75 in LaLiga, among other competitions. In terms of titles, Romeu has won the Champions League, Europa League and FA Cup (Chelsea); La Liga and Spanish Super Cup (FC Barcelona) and a European Under-17 Championship with the Spanish national team. In terms of international caps, he has played with the U-17, 18, 19, 20 and 21 national teams, where, apart from European championships, he has played in two U-20 World Cups.
The 2022-2023 season Romeu arrived in Girona from this English club to become a key player in Michel's team. The following year, 2023-2024, he was signed by FC Barcelona. This year he returned to the red and white ranks on loan from the Catalan club.
2004-2005 RCD Espanyol
2006-2011 FC Barcelona
2011-2015 Chelsea
2013-2014 València CF (Cedit)
2014-2015 Stuttgart (cedit)
2015-2016 Southampton
2022-2023 Girona FC
2023-2024 FC Barcelona
2024-2025 GIRONA FC (on loan)