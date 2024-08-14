Skip to main content
Oriol Romeu
18

ORIOL ROMEU

Oriol Romeu
Midfielders
Date of birth
Place of birth
Ulldecona
Nationality
Strongest foot
Right
Minutes
66
Starts
1 (100%)
Substitute
0 (0.00%)
Games played
1 (100%)
Starts
1 (100%)
Substitute
0 (0.00%)
Substituted
1 (100%)
Unused
0 (0.00%)
Goals
0
Right foot
0 (-%)
Left foot
0 (-%)
Headed goals
0 (-%)
Goal ratio
0.00
Penalty goals taken
0 (-%)
Others
0 (-%)
Discipline
Distribution
Attack
Defence
Bio

Oriol Romeu, 30 years old, started playing football in his home town of Ulldecona. From a very young age he showed his talent with the ball at his feet, which is why he was signed by Espanyol, where he spent three years in the youth team. In 2004 he joined FC Barcelona's Infantil A, a club he would play for until 2011. There, Romeu climbed through the ranks until he reached the Juvenil A team. From there, he moved on to the youth team under Luis Enrique, where he was promoted to the Second Division A. It was in the summer of 2010, with Pep Guardiola as coach, when Oriol Romeu made his debut with the first team. A year later, Barça and Chelsea reached an agreement for the transfer of Romeu to the London team and the player from Montsià played his first game in the Premier League in September 2011 against Sunderland. From 2013 onwards he had two loan spells, first with Valencia and the following season with Stuttgart. In the summer of 2015 Oriol Romeu was transferred to Southampton. Premier League, La Liga and Bundesliga.

The player has extensive experience as shown by the figures that summarise part of his career; 239 games in the Premier League, 27 in the Bundesliga, 75 in LaLiga, among other competitions. In terms of titles, Romeu has won the Champions League, Europa League and FA Cup (Chelsea); La Liga and Spanish Super Cup (FC Barcelona) and a European Under-17 Championship with the Spanish national team. In terms of international caps, he has played with the U-17, 18, 19, 20 and 21 national teams, where, apart from European championships, he has played in two U-20 World Cups.

The 2022-2023 season Romeu arrived in Girona from this English club to become a key player in Michel's team. The following year, 2023-2024, he was signed by FC Barcelona. This year he returned to the red and white ranks on loan from the Catalan club.

Career

2004-2005          RCD Espanyol

2006-2011          FC Barcelona

2011-2015          Chelsea

2013-2014          València CF (Cedit)

2014-2015          Stuttgart (cedit)

2015-2016          Southampton

2022-2023          Girona FC

2023-2024          FC Barcelona

2024-2025          GIRONA FC (on loan)

 