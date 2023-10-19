Skip to main content
Fuidias
26
TONI FUIDIAS
Fuidias
Goalkeepers
Date of birth
Place of birth
Berga
Nationality
Strongest foot
Right
Minutes
0
Starts
0 (-%)
Substitute
0 (-%)
Games played
0 (-%)
Starts
0 (-%)
Substitute
0 (-%)
Substituted
0 (-%)
Unused
0 (-%)
Goals
0
Right foot
0 (-%)
Left foot
0 (-%)
Headed goals
0 (-%)
Goal ratio
0
Penalty goals taken
0 (-%)
Others
0 (-%)
Discipline
Distribution
Attack
Defence
Career

2013-2014            Gimnàstic Manresa

2017-2022            Real Madrid

2022-2023            GIRONA FC