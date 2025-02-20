Skip to main content
Vladyslav Krapyvtsov
25

VLAD

Vladyslav Krapyvtsov
Goalkeepers
Date of birth
Place of birth
Karkhiv
Nationality
Strongest foot
Right
International
Yes
Minutes
0
Starts
0 (0.00%)
Substitute
0 (0.00%)
Games played
0 (0.00%)
Starts
0 (0.00%)
Substitute
0 (0.00%)
Substituted
0 (0.00%)
Unused
2 (100%)
Goals
0
Right foot
0 (-%)
Left foot
0 (-%)
Headed goals
0 (-%)
Goal ratio
0
Penalty goals taken
0 (-%)
Others
0 (-%)
Bio

Vladyslav Krapyvtsov was born in June 2005 in the Ukrainian city of Karkhiv. The young goalkeeper -who arrives on a free contract- has joined Girona until the summer of 2029.

Trained at SK Dnipro, Krapivtsov stands out for his great projection, technique, good control of the ball with his feet and ability to read the game. The new goalkeeper is an international with the Ukrainian U-19 and U-21 teams.

Career

2022-2024 SK Dnipro

2024  GIRONA FC