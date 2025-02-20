25
VLAD
Vladyslav Krapyvtsov
Goalkeepers
Date of birth
Place of birth
Karkhiv
Nationality
Strongest foot
Right
International
Yes
Minutes
0
Starts
0 (0.00%)
Substitute
0 (0.00%)
Games played
0 (0.00%)
Starts
0 (0.00%)
Substitute
0 (0.00%)
Substituted
0 (0.00%)
Unused
2 (100%)
Goals
0
Right foot
0 (-%)
Left foot
0 (-%)
Headed goals
0 (-%)
Goal ratio
0
Penalty goals taken
0 (-%)
Others
0 (-%)
Discipline
0
Yellow cards
0
Red cards
Fouls received
0
Fouls conceded
0
Second yellows
0
Straight red cards
0
Distribution
0
Passes
Short successful
0 (-%)
Short unsuccessful
0 (-%)
Long successful
0 (-%)
Long unsuccessful
0 (-%)
Passes
OK
KO
Long successful
0
0
-
Short successful
0
0
-
Total
0
0
-
Details
Key
0
Total forward
0
Total backward
0
Total right side
0
Total left side
0
Corners
0
Attack
0
Shots
Shots on target
0 (-%)
Shots off target
0 (-%)
Shots on target
0 (-%)
Assists
0
Dribbles
0 (-%)
Defence
0
Recoveries
Blocked shots
0 (-%)
Interceptions
0 (-%)
Recoveries
0 (-%)
Clearances
0 (-%)
Tackles/Blocks:
Successful
0
Unsuccessful
0
Duels
OK
KO
Ground
0
0
-
Aerial
0
0
-
Bio
Vladyslav Krapyvtsov was born in June 2005 in the Ukrainian city of Karkhiv. The young goalkeeper -who arrives on a free contract- has joined Girona until the summer of 2029.
Trained at SK Dnipro, Krapivtsov stands out for his great projection, technique, good control of the ball with his feet and ability to read the game. The new goalkeeper is an international with the Ukrainian U-19 and U-21 teams.
Career
2022-2024 SK Dnipro
2024 GIRONA FC