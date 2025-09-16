Axel Witsel arrives as a free agent after finishing his spell at Atlético Madrid. The footballer has signed for one season plus another depending on objectives.
Extensive and renowned career
Born in Liège (Belgium) on 12 January 1989, Witsel is a player with an extensive and renowned career in European and international football. He came up through the youth ranks at Standard Liège, where he made his debut at just 17 years old, winning two Belgian leagues and one cup before making the leap to the Portuguese league with Benfica. He then played for Zenit St. Petersburg, where he established himself as one of the best midfielders in the Russian league, before moving to Tianjin Quanjian in China and returning to European football with Borussia Dortmund.
In 2022, he joined Atlético Madrid, where he has played regularly for two seasons and brought experience and solidity to both the midfield and the defensive line. With the Belgian national team, Witsel has made 132 international appearances, participating in three World Cups (2014, 2018 and 2022) and two European Championships. In addition, he has played 109 matches between the Champions League and Europa League.
Technical characteristics
Witsel is a versatile defensive midfielder with great ability to read the game and experience in various positions in midfield and defence. He stands out for his composure on the ball, passing accuracy, tactical vision and ability to maintain the team's balance. His mastery of positional play and experience at the highest level make him a valuable addition to Girona.
Career
2004-2011 Standard Liège
2011-2012 Benfica
2013-2016 Zenit Saint Petersburg
2016-2018 Tianjin Quanjian (China)
2019-2022 Borussia Dortmund
2022-2025 Atlético de Madrid
2025 GIRONA FC