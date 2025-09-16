Skip to main content
20
Girona Futbol Club SAD
WITSEL
Position
Midfielders
Birth
Age
36 years
Country
Belgium
Nationality
Matches
0
Goals
0
Assists
0
Stats
0
Matches played
0
Minutes played
0
Goals
Headed goals
0
Penalty goals
0
Shots
0
Shots
Shots on target
0
Off target
0
Attack
Assists
0
Dribbles completed
0
Dribble success
0%
Key passes
0
Fouls received
0
0
Yellow cards
0
Red cards
0
Offsides
Defensive
Duels
0
0
Won
Lost
0
Aerial duels
0
0
Won
Lost
0
Blocked shorts
0
Recoveries
0
Successful tackles
0
Fouls committed
0
Passes
0%
Accuracy
Successful passes
0
Failed passes
0
Long OK
0
Long KO
0
Long pass accuracy
0%
Player bio
Axel Laurent Witsel

Axel Witsel arrives as a free agent after finishing his spell at Atlético Madrid. The footballer has signed for one season plus another depending on objectives.

Extensive and renowned career

Born in Liège (Belgium) on 12 January 1989, Witsel is a player with an extensive and renowned career in European and international football. He came up through the youth ranks at Standard Liège, where he made his debut at just 17 years old, winning two Belgian leagues and one cup before making the leap to the Portuguese league with Benfica. He then played for Zenit St. Petersburg, where he established himself as one of the best midfielders in the Russian league, before moving to Tianjin Quanjian in China and returning to European football with Borussia Dortmund.

In 2022, he joined Atlético Madrid, where he has played regularly for two seasons and brought experience and solidity to both the midfield and the defensive line. With the Belgian national team, Witsel has made 132 international appearances, participating in three World Cups (2014, 2018 and 2022) and two European Championships. In addition, he has played 109 matches between the Champions League and Europa League.

Technical characteristics

Witsel is a versatile defensive midfielder with great ability to read the game and experience in various positions in midfield and defence. He stands out for his composure on the ball, passing accuracy, tactical vision and ability to maintain the team's balance. His mastery of positional play and experience at the highest level make him a valuable addition to Girona.

Career

2004-2011        Standard Liège

2011-2012         Benfica

2013-2016         Zenit Saint Petersburg

2016-2018         Tianjin Quanjian (China)

2019-2022         Borussia Dortmund

2022-2025         Atlético de Madrid

2025                  GIRONA FC