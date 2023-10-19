Yangel Herrera signs for the next four seasons. Last year he was already a red and white player, but on loan from Manchester City. Now, however, the Venezuelan midfielder signs until 2027.
This year Yangel played 20 games (964 minutes) for Michel's team, scoring two goals and providing two assists. His experience in the First Division is extensive, having played 140 games -in addition to Girona, with Espanyol, Huesca and Granada-. With the Andalusian team he also played in European competitions, specifically ten games in the Europa League.
Yangel made his professional debut in the First Division of his country in 2016, at the age of 18. A year later he signed for Manchester City, although he played on loan at New York City FC until December 2018. In January 2019 he made the leap to Spanish football. He has been capped for his country at U-15, U-17, U-20 and senior level.
2014-2015 Monagas SC
2015-2016 Atlético Venezuela
2017-2018 New York City FC
2019 SD Huesca
2019-2021 Granada CF
2021-2022 RCD Espanyol
2022 GIRONA FC