Yangel Herrera
21
YANGEL HERRERA
Yangel Herrera
Midfielders
Date of birth
Place of birth
La Guaira, Vargas (Venezuela)
Nationality
Height
184 cm
Strongest foot
Right
Minutes
2119
Goals
5
Right foot
4 (80.00%)
Left foot
0 (0.00%)
Headed goals
1 (20.00%)
Goal ratio
0.17
Penalty goals taken
0 (0.00%)
Others
0 (0.00%)
Discipline
Distribution
Attack
Defence
Yangel Herrera signs for the next four seasons. Last year he was already a red and white player, but on loan from Manchester City. Now, however, the Venezuelan midfielder signs until 2027.

This year Yangel played 20 games (964 minutes) for Michel's team, scoring two goals and providing two assists. His experience in the First Division is extensive, having played 140 games -in addition to Girona, with Espanyol, Huesca and Granada-. With the Andalusian team he also played in European competitions, specifically ten games in the Europa League.

Yangel made his professional debut in the First Division of his country in 2016, at the age of 18. A year later he signed for Manchester City, although he played on loan at New York City FC until December 2018. In January 2019 he made the leap to Spanish football. He has been capped for his country at U-15, U-17, U-20 and senior level.

2014-2015    Monagas SC

2015-2016    Atlético Venezuela

2017-2018    New York City FC

2019               SD Huesca

2019-2021    Granada CF

2021-2022    RCD Espanyol

2022             GIRONA FC