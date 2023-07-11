Política de compra d'entrades

Prices may vary depending on seat availability.

All tickets on sale through the Club's different sales platforms are located with Girona FC supporters.

Once the purchase has been made, no changes or refunds will be allowed, except in cases of force majeure, understood as an unavoidable and unforeseeable circumstance that makes it impossible to hold the sporting event.

No changes or refunds will be accepted in the event that the match times and dates are modified by LaLiga

If you wish to purchase tickets in the away section, you must contact the visiting Club in each case.

We inform you that, at the beginning of each season, LaLiga publishes a provisional calendar, setting as automatic default time and day 00:00h Sunday (in midweek fixtures the automatic default date is Wednesday). The definitive date and time of each match is published by LaLiga between 15 and 20 days before the match is played. If the match is not confirmed, a note will appear indicating that the date and time is pending to be confirmed.

Online tickets will be nominative. The purchaser undertakes to declare that the details of the final ticketholder are true and must match the ID of the ticketholder. The Club reserves the right to cancel the ticket of any user who defrauds, alters or disables the normal functioning of the ticket.

Children's tickets (under 1 year old) will be subject to Club’s availability. Once confirmed, they must be collected at the Stadium ticket offices on the day of the match in presence of the minor.

Access will not be permitted to the Stadium without the corresponding ticket (including minors) according to Art 17 RD 203/2010.

People over 14 years of age may enter the Stadium without being accompanied by an adult, but it will be understood that they have the authorisation of their parents or guardians when they enter the stadium.

All children over 1 year of age must pay admission.