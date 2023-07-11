Política de compra d'entrades
INFORMATION TO CONSIDER
- Prices may vary depending on seat availability.
- All tickets on sale through the Club's different sales platforms are located with Girona FC supporters.
- Once the purchase has been made, no changes or refunds will be allowed, except in cases of force majeure, understood as an unavoidable and unforeseeable circumstance that makes it impossible to hold the sporting event.
- No changes or refunds will be accepted in the event that the match times and dates are modified by LaLiga
- If you wish to purchase tickets in the away section, you must contact the visiting Club in each case.
- We inform you that, at the beginning of each season, LaLiga publishes a provisional calendar, setting as automatic default time and day 00:00h Sunday (in midweek fixtures the automatic default date is Wednesday). The definitive date and time of each match is published by LaLiga between 15 and 20 days before the match is played. If the match is not confirmed, a note will appear indicating that the date and time is pending to be confirmed.
- Online tickets will be nominative. The purchaser undertakes to declare that the details of the final ticketholder are true and must match the ID of the ticketholder. The Club reserves the right to cancel the ticket of any user who defrauds, alters or disables the normal functioning of the ticket.
- Children's tickets (under 1 year old) will be subject to Club’s availability. Once confirmed, they must be collected at the Stadium ticket offices on the day of the match in presence of the minor.
- Access will not be permitted to the Stadium without the corresponding ticket (including minors) according to Art 17 RD 203/2010.
- People over 14 years of age may enter the Stadium without being accompanied by an adult, but it will be understood that they have the authorisation of their parents or guardians when they enter the stadium.
- All children over 1 year of age must pay admission.
- Girona FC informs that at Montilivi Stadium there are seats with reduced visibility which are indicated during the purchase process. These areas have a different price than the rest of the tickets. Once the purchase has been made, the provisions of these policy will apply.
OTHER ASPECTS TO TAKE INTO CONSIDERATION
- Members and season ticket holders who have been sanctioned or expelled from the stadium for any reason will lose any bonus, discount or promotion that the Club has in force at the time of purchase of the ticket, including prizes for attendance.
- For disabled persons, please note that the Club has limited places and therefore cannot guarantee availability for all requests. Likewise, Girona FC will be in charge of assigning the seat according to the areas that are currently available for the requested match, and cannot be chosen by the purchaser due to the limited number of these seats.
- For groups ticket sales (more than 10 people) please contact entrades@gironafc.cat
- We remind you of the importance of purchasing tickets exclusively through official Girona FC channels https://www.gironafc.cat/es/entradas. The Club is not responsible for, and will not attend to, any incident that may arise from tickets purchased through unofficial channels.
PROHIBITIONS
- Girona FC reminds to its members, season ticket holders, supporters and the general public that resale, falsification and/or fraudulent and/or malicious use of the tickets is strictly forbidden; thus are subject to the provisions of Art.11bis Regulations for Members & Season Ticket Holders https://www.gironafc.cat/abonaments
- Also, the provisions of article 20.2 of Royal Decree 203/2010, of 26 February, approving the Regulation on the prevention of violence, racism, xenophobia and intolerance in sport, which are transcribed in the print at home generated in your ticket.
- Likewise, the ticketholder agrees not to broadcast, distribute, sell (assist in doing so) any description, annotation, image, video, sound, data and/or statistics or other form of reproduction of the match, except for spectator’s personal and private use, and failure to comply with any of these obligations will also constitute a cause that will prevent access or right to the stay in the stadium.
- It will be a cause for expulsion from the Stadium to act as a visiting supporter in the local area supporters, when it implies a risk to security and public order.
PENALTIES AND INFRINGEMENTS
All infringements and penalties for non-compliance with the ticketing purchase policy are set out in the Internal Regulations of Girona FC Stadium and the Members & Season Ticket holders Regulations.
5. APPLICABLE LAW
- Internal Regulations of Girona FC Stadium
- Law 10/1990, 15 october Sports Law
- Law 19/2007, 11 july, prevention of violence, racism, xenophobia and intolerance in sport
- Royal Decree 203/2010, 26 february approving the regulation of prevention of violence, racism, xenophobia and intolerance in sport.