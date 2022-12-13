The German brand PUMA has been the Club's technical sponsor since July 2019, thanks to a global agreement signed with the City Football Group to outfit the various teams within the group. Sport has the power to transform and empower us. As one of the world’s leading sports brands, it’s only natural that we want to share the playing field with the fastest athletes on the planet. To achieve this, PUMA is guided by the same values that make an athlete great.

PUMA IS ONE OF THE WORLD'S LEADING SPORTS BRANDS

Sport is our world. We are passionate about the design, development, sale, and marketing of footwear, apparel, and accessories. For over 70 years, PUMA has built a legacy as a creator of fast product designs for the fastest athletes on the planet—enhancing areas such as football, running, golf, and motorsports with performance and lifestyle products inspired by sport. To push sport forward around the world, more than 14,300 people work at PUMA, united by a common goal.

FOREVER FASTER

Forever Faster is more than just being fast. It’s our mantra. It represents 70 years of fast products for fast athletes. Our ambition is high, and when we set our goals, we always aim higher. All to achieve one thing: to be the fastest sports brand in the world.

ECONOMIC DATA

€5.23 billion – Sales 2020

€209 million – EBIT 2020