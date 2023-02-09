Ricard Capdevila Pla is Head of the Legal Department.

Secretary of the Board of Girona Futbol Club from July 2011 to January 2018.

He was appointed as Deputy Secretary of the Board for a brief period from January 2018 to September 2020, date where he was re-designated as Secretary of the Board, position he still holds today.

Member of the Compliance Committee since July 2016.

Law degree and Practicing Lawyer. Previously worked in a prosecutor’s office and in the family’s law firm Capdevila Advocats founded by Salvador Capdevila Bas.