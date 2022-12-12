Marcelo Claure

Ricardo is an investment professional at Claure Group, where he sources, structures, and manages private-equity and venture-capital investments, overseeing a diversified portfolio of more than 40 assets that span multiple geographies and sectors.

Prior to Claure Group, Ricardo served as an investment banker at J.P. Morgan in New York, advising boards and senior executives on mergers, acquisitions and other strategic transactions. Previously, he gained operating experience as Business Manager at high-growth fintech ADDI and as co-founder of the Colombian wellness start-up FlySpinn. Ricardo began his career as a management consultant with McKinsey & Company, partnering with leadership teams to diagnose business challenges, craft data-driven growth strategies and guide project execution across a range of industries.

Ricardo holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), and graduated summa cum laude from The Pennsylvania State University, with dual B.S. degrees in Economics and Energy Business & Finance.