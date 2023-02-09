Roger Solé has been WeWork's Vice President of Marketing (CMO) since April 2020. Roger has led numerous consumer-oriented brands. He has over 20 years of experience in marketing, customer lifecycle management, and product and service innovation.

Before joining WeWork, Roger worked at Sprint, where he was Vice President of Marketing (CMO) for the company for five years. Business Insider named him one of the World's Most Innovative CMOs in 2016 and 2017. Roger also led the creation of a new Sprint value proposition that revolutionized the American wireless market as well as the new brand identity. The campaign was named Best Advertising of 2016 by the Wall Street Journal.

Prior to Sprint, Roger was at TIM Brazil, where he was the company's vice president of marketing for six years. Roger grew TIM to become the leader in cell phone sales in Brazil, with a 40% market share and 75 million customers.

Before TIM Brasil, Roger worked for six years at Vivo (Telefónica Brasil) and at Diamondcluster, a strategic consultancy specialized in telecommunications and technology.