Summer Camp 2025 - Blanes
WHAT WILL WE GIVE YOU?
* The training equipment must be collected from MGC Mutua (Blanes) offices. Participants who come for more than one week will receive two units of each piece of clothing.
TRIPS*
Week 2 (from 07/07 to 11/07): Beach Football**
Week 3 (from 14/07 to 18/07): Water park.
Week 4 (from 21/07 to 25/07): Salting Girona.
Week 5 (from 28/07 to 01/08): Intercampus.
*Activities are optional and its cost is not included in the price of the Camp. For those who do not want to participate, there will be training sessions in the venue as usual. The data of the activities may change due to external factors. The activities are only for players registered in that week of Camp.
** The Week 2 Activity (Beach Football) is included in the price and is only for participants attending the Campus that week (Week 2).
INFORMATION TO FAMILIES
Online training for families.
Presentation of the Girona FC Camp by the General Coordination
*Dates and schedules to be confirmed.
WHAT’S THE PRICE OF THE CAMP?
|1 Week
|165€
|2 Week
|270€
|3 Week
|345€
|4 Week
|415€
|5 Week
|475€
WHICH DISCOUNTS ARE AVAILABLE?
5% discount for the first sibling
10% discount for the second sibling
10 € discount for members of the Girona FC and players of the CD Blanes Academy from the season 24-25
*Discounts are not cumulative and the highest will apply.
For further information follow us on our Instagram @gironafccampus or write to our email adress campus@gironafc.cat