Summer Camp 2025 - Calldetenes

2025 SUMMER CAMP CALLDETENES
FACILITIES

The Camp is held in Camp Municipal de Calldetenes, where the FC Calldetenes develops its sports activities.   

WHAT WILL WE GIVE YOU?

* The training equipment must be collected from MGC Mutua (Vic) offices. Participants who come for more than one week will receive two units of each piece of clothing. 

FOOTBALL ACTIVITIES

  • Training with coaches from the Girona FC Academy and using our own high-performance methodology.
  • Professional structure: logistics coordinator, sports-methodology coordinator, specific goalkeeper coach, physiotherapist, and sports coaches.
  • Activation activities
  • Technical and tactical rondos.
  • Challenges and technical circuits
  • Finishing tasks
  • Situations of equality, superiority and numerical inferiority.
  • Internal competitions
  • Specific training for goalkeepers 
ANOTHER ACTIVITIES

  • Physiotherapy service
  • Swimming pool two times a week.
  • Multisport activities
  • Training in sporting habits and values
  • Gift drawings 

TRIPS*

Week 2 (from 28/07 to 01/08): Intercampus.  

*Activities are optional and its cost is not included in the price of the Camp. For those who do not want to participate, there will be training sessions in the venue as usual. The data of the activities may change due to external factors. The activities are only for players registered in that week of Camp. 

 

INFORMATION TO FAMILIES

Online training for families. 

Presentation of the Girona FC Camp by the General Coordination 

*Dates and schedules to be confirmed. 

WHAT’S THE PRICE OF THE CAMP?

 

1 Week 165 
2 Week 275

 

WHICH DISCOUNTS ARE AVAILABLE?

5% discount for the first sibling 

10% discount for the second sibling 

10 € discount for members of the Girona FC and players of the FC Calldetenes from the season 24-25. 

*Discounts are not cumulative and the highest will apply. 

For further information follow us on our Instagram @gironafccampus  or write to our email adress campus@gironafc.cat 

