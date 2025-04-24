Summer Camp 2025 - La Batllòria
WHAT WILL WE GIVE YOU?
* Participants who come for more than one week will receive two units of each piece of clothing.
TRIPS*
Week 1 (from 30/06 to 04/07) and Week 4 (from 21/07 to 25/07): Swimming Pool**
Week 2 (from 07/07 to 11/07): Salting Girona.
Week 3 (from 14/07 to 18/07): Water park.
Week 5 (from 28/07 to 01/08): Intercampus.
*Activities are optional and its cost is not included in the price of the Camp. For those who do not want to participate, there will be training sessions in the venue as usual. The data of the activities may change due to external factors. The activities are only for players registered in that week of Camp.
**The swimming pool outing in Week 2 and Week 4 is included in the price and is only for participants attending the Campus during those weeks (Week 2 and Week 4).
INFORMATION TO FAMILIES
Online training for families.
Presentation of the Girona FC Camp by the General Coordination
*Dates and schedules to be confirmed.
WHAT’S THE PRICE OF THE CAMP?
|1 Week
|165€
|2 Week
|270€
|3 Week
|345€
|4 Week
|415€
|5 Week
|475€
WHICH DISCOUNTS ARE AVAILABLE?
5% discount for the first sibling
10% discount for the second sibling
10 € discount for members of the Girona FC.
*Discounts are not cumulative and the highest will apply.
For further information follow us on our Instagram @gironafccampus or write to our email adress campus@gironafc.cat