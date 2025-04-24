Skip to main content

Summer Camp 2025 - La Batllòria

Image
2025 SUMMER CAMP LA BATLLÒRIA
JOIN
Image

FACILITIES

The Camp is held in Camp de Futbol Mpal. de la Batllòria, where the CE La Batllòria develops its sports activities

WHAT WILL WE GIVE YOU?

Image
Image

* Participants who come for more than one week will receive two units of each piece of clothing. 

Image
Image

FOOTBALL ACTIVITIES

  • Training with coaches from the Girona FC Academy and using our own high-performance methodology.
  • Professional structure: logistics coordinator, sports-methodology coordinator, specific goalkeeper coach, physiotherapist, and sports coaches.
  • Activation activities
  • Technical and tactical rondos.
  • Challenges and technical circuits
  • Finishing tasks
  • Situations of equality, superiority and numerical inferiority.
  • Internal competitions
  • Specific training for goalkeepers 
Image

ANOTHER ACTIVITIES

  • Physiotherapy service
  • Multisport activities
  • Training in sporting habits and values
  • Gift drawings 

TRIPS*

Week 1 (from 30/06 to 04/07) and Week 4 (from 21/07 to 25/07): Swimming Pool** 

Week 2 (from 07/07 to 11/07): Salting Girona.  

Week 3 (from 14/07 to 18/07): Water park. 

Week 5 (from 28/07 to 01/08): Intercampus.  

*Activities are optional and its cost is not included in the price of the Camp. For those who do not want to participate, there will be training sessions in the venue as usual. The data of the activities may change due to external factors. The activities are only for players registered in that week of Camp.  

**The swimming pool outing in Week 2 and Week 4 is included in the price and is only for participants attending the Campus during those weeks (Week 2 and Week 4). 

 

INFORMATION TO FAMILIES

Online training for families. 

Presentation of the Girona FC Camp by the General Coordination 

*Dates and schedules to be confirmed. 

WHAT’S THE PRICE OF THE CAMP?

 

1 Week 165 
2 Week 270
3 Week 345
4 Week 415
5 Week 475 

 

WHICH DISCOUNTS ARE AVAILABLE?

5% discount for the first sibling 

10% discount for the second sibling 

10 € discount for members of the Girona FC. 

*Discounts are not cumulative and the highest will apply. 

For further information follow us on our Instagram @gironafccampus or write to our email adress campus@gironafc.cat 

2025 SUMMER CAMP LA BATLLÒRIA
SIGN UP NOW
Skip to next section