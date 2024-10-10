Girona FC Technification
WHAT WILL WE GIVE YOU?
*Participants who come for more than one week will receive two units of each piece of clothing.
TRIPS*
Week 2 (from 01/07 to 05/07): Salting Girona.
Week 4 (from 15/07 to 19/07): Water park
Week 5 (from 22/07 to 26/07): Intercampus.
*Activities are optional and its cost is not included in the price of the Camp. For those who do not want to participate, there will be training sessions in the venue as usual. The data of the activities may change due to external factors.
* The weeks 2 and 4 trips are only for players registered in that week of Camp. The week 5 trip is aimed at all Camps participants.
INFORMATION TO FAMILIES
Presentation of the Girona FC Camp by the General Coordination
Virtual training by professionals of the Girona FC Academy
*Dates and schedules to be confirmed.
WHAT’S THE PRICE OF THE CAMP?
|1 Week
|175€
|2 Week
|275€
|3 Week
|360€
|4 Week
|440€
|5 Week
|495€
WHICH DISCOUNTS ARE AVAILABLE?
5% discount for the first sibling
10% discount for the second sibling
10 € discount for Girona FC members and Girona FC Academy players from the 23-24 season.
*Discounts are not cumulative and the highest will be applied.
For further information follow us on our Instagram @campusgironafc or write to our email adress campus@gironafc.cat