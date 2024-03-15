Treballa amb nosaltres

Skip to main content
What projects would you be involved in? 

You would be involved in the different projects developed by the Football Education Programs area, in charge of organizing and coordinating football experiences for players from 5 to 18 years old, both from the province and from all over the world.. The Camps are divided into three periods: Summer, Christmas and Easter. While international experiences such as individual and group trainings with the GFC methodology are developed throughout the year.

What professional coach profile are we looking for?

In order to offer the best possible experience to the players, it is essential to be able to count on coaches that guarantee the highest sporting and human level.

Mandatory requirements

  • Passionate, proactive, ambitious, flexible and willing to learn continuously.
  • Previous experience as a football coach in a federated club.
  • Qualification of Football Coaching Course Level 1 (UEFA B) or higher.

Optional requirements to be considered

  • To be a student or graduate in CAFE, Primary Education (major in Physical Education), Pedagogy, Psychology and/or Sociology.
  • To be a resident of the province of Girona or nearby.
  • Language certificate of English, French and/or other languages
  • To have international experience in football or sports education
  • Recommendation letter from clubs or sports entities of which you have been a member.

How to apply?

Be part of Girona FC.

If you want to work with us, leave your details and send us your CV below, we want to meet you!

