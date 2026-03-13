Work with us

In compliance with the provisions of Law 3/2018 and EU Regulation 2016/679, I expressly authorise GIRONA FC to process my personal data contained in this form, for the sole purpose(if appropriate) of handling the enrolment process, becoming a part of a file owned-managed by Girona FC. For further information please direct to our Privacy Policy and Legal Notice: https://www.gironafc.cat/en/privacy-policy-dsp

Any withdrawal of this consent, will have to be sent by email to the following address: protecciondatos@gironafc.cat

In the event of any modification to your data, please inform us in writing to the same email address.